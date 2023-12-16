How to Watch Women's Super League Soccer Today: TV & Live Streaming Links - Saturday, December 16
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 10:18 AM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
The contests in a Saturday Women's Super League schedule sure to please include Tottenham Hotspur taking on Arsenal.
Watch your favorite Women's Super League team this season on Paramount+ and Fubo!
Women's Super League Soccer Streaming Live Today
Watch Arsenal vs Tottenham Hotspur
- Game Time: 7:00 AM ET
- TV Channel: CBS Sports Network
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
Make sure you're following along with Women's Super League action all year long on Fubo and Paramount+!
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.