How to Watch the UT Arlington vs. Sam Houston Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 16
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 8:55 AM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
The UT Arlington Mavericks (1-8) will be looking to halt a three-game losing streak when hitting the road against the Sam Houston Bearkats (5-3) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at Bernard Johnson Coliseum. It airs at 3:00 PM ET.
UT Arlington Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
- Where: Bernard Johnson Coliseum in Huntsville, Texas
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
UT Arlington vs. Sam Houston Scoring Comparison
- The Mavericks' 66.2 points per game are just 1.9 fewer points than the 68.1 the Bearkats give up to opponents.
- When it scores more than 68.1 points, UT Arlington is 1-2.
- Sam Houston's record is 5-1 when it gives up fewer than 66.2 points.
- The 73.6 points per game the Bearkats put up are 10.7 fewer points than the Mavericks give up (84.3).
- Sam Houston is 2-0 when scoring more than 84.3 points.
- The Bearkats are making 37.5% of their shots from the field, 9.9% lower than the Mavericks allow to opponents (47.4%).
- The Mavericks make 38.1% of their shots from the field, 4.2% lower than the Bearkats' defensive field-goal percentage.
UT Arlington Leaders
- Avery Brittingham: 12.2 PTS, 8.6 REB, 1.9 STL, 46.0 FG%, 46.7 3PT% (7-for-15)
- Gia Adams: 12.4 PTS, 1.6 STL, 37.3 FG%, 22.6 3PT% (7-for-31)
- Taliyah Clark: 11.1 PTS, 38.8 FG%, 36.8 3PT% (14-for-38)
- Hannah Humphrey: 7.8 PTS, 1.3 STL, 43.1 FG%, 37.1 3PT% (13-for-35)
- Nya Threatt: 7.1 PTS, 25.4 FG%, 29.2 3PT% (7-for-24)
UT Arlington Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/29/2023
|@ Abilene Christian
|L 94-76
|Teague Center
|12/2/2023
|Grand Canyon
|L 77-48
|College Park Center
|12/5/2023
|@ Colorado
|L 95-74
|CU Events Center
|12/16/2023
|@ Sam Houston
|-
|Bernard Johnson Coliseum
|12/19/2023
|@ Jacksonville State
|-
|Pete Mathews Coliseum
|12/30/2023
|New Mexico State
|-
|College Park Center
