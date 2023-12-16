The UT Arlington Mavericks (5-4) are favored by 1.5 points against the Air Force Falcons (7-3) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET. The matchup airs on ESPN+. The matchup's point total is set at 131.5.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

UT Arlington vs. Air Force Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, December 16, 2023

Saturday, December 16, 2023 Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Fort Worth, Texas

Fort Worth, Texas Venue: Dickies Arena

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Favorite Spread Over/Under UT Arlington -1.5 131.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

UT Arlington Betting Records & Stats

Every game UT Arlington has played this season has gone over 131.5 total points.

The average point total in UT Arlington's contests this year is 147.4, 15.9 more than this matchup's over/under.

The Mavericks' ATS record is 5-2-0 this season.

This season, UT Arlington has been favored four times and won three of those games.

The Mavericks are 3-1 this season when entering a game favored by -125 or more on the moneyline.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that UT Arlington has a 55.6% chance to win.

UT Arlington vs. Air Force Over/Under Stats

Games Over 131.5 % of Games Over 131.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total UT Arlington 7 100% 75.9 143.7 71.6 133.7 145.6 Air Force 3 37.5% 67.8 143.7 62.1 133.7 133.6

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional UT Arlington Insights & Trends

The Mavericks put up 13.8 more points per game (75.9) than the Falcons allow (62.1).

When UT Arlington totals more than 62.1 points, it is 5-1 against the spread and 5-3 overall.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

UT Arlington vs. Air Force Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) UT Arlington 5-2-0 3-1 5-2-0 Air Force 2-6-0 0-1 3-5-0

UT Arlington vs. Air Force Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

UT Arlington Air Force 6-8 Home Record 10-9 4-9 Away Record 4-8 4-7-0 Home ATS Record 9-9-0 7-4-0 Away ATS Record 7-4-0 72.9 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 69.6 61.5 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 62.5 8-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 11-7-0 6-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 5-6-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.