The UConn Huskies (6-3) look to continue a three-game home winning streak when hosting the Louisville Cardinals (10-1) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET.

UConn Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

Where: XL Center in Hartford, Connecticut

XL Center in Hartford, Connecticut TV: FOX

UConn vs. Louisville Scoring Comparison

The Cardinals put up an average of 78.5 points per game, 12.9 more points than the 65.6 the Huskies allow to opponents.

When it scores more than 65.6 points, Louisville is 9-1.

UConn's record is 6-1 when it allows fewer than 78.5 points.

The Huskies score 77.4 points per game, 20.3 more points than the 57.1 the Cardinals allow.

UConn has a 6-3 record when putting up more than 57.1 points.

Louisville is 10-0 when allowing fewer than 77.4 points.

This season the Huskies are shooting 47.9% from the field, 7.5% higher than the Cardinals give up.

The Cardinals make 45.2% of their shots from the field, 6.7% higher than the Huskies' defensive field-goal percentage.

UConn Leaders

Paige Bueckers: 19.8 PTS, 2 STL, 52.4 FG%, 47.1 3PT% (16-for-34)

19.8 PTS, 2 STL, 52.4 FG%, 47.1 3PT% (16-for-34) Aaliyah Edwards: 15.8 PTS, 7.7 REB, 1.8 STL, 55.5 FG%

15.8 PTS, 7.7 REB, 1.8 STL, 55.5 FG% Aubrey Griffin: 8.2 PTS, 1.3 STL, 47.3 FG%

8.2 PTS, 1.3 STL, 47.3 FG% Nika Muhl: 7.4 PTS, 54.2 FG%, 41.7 3PT% (10-for-24)

7.4 PTS, 54.2 FG%, 41.7 3PT% (10-for-24) KK Arnold: 7.3 PTS, 1.8 STL, 50 FG%, 50 3PT% (4-for-8)

Louisville Leaders

UConn Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 12/3/2023 @ Texas L 80-68 Moody Center 12/6/2023 Ball State W 90-63 Harry A. Gampel Pavilion 12/10/2023 North Carolina W 76-64 Mohegan Sun Arena 12/16/2023 Louisville - XL Center 12/18/2023 Butler - XL Center 12/20/2023 @ Toronto Metropolitan - Mattamy Athletic Centre

Louisville Schedule