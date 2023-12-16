Saturday's contest between the No. 17 UConn Huskies (6-3) and the No. 18 Louisville Cardinals (10-1) at XL Center has a projected final score of 74-66 based on our computer prediction, with a favored UConn squad securing the victory. Game time is at 12:00 PM ET on December 16.

The Huskies enter this matchup on the heels of a 76-64 win against North Carolina on Sunday.

The Huskies won their most recent game 76-64 against North Carolina on Sunday. In their most recent game on Wednesday, the Cardinals secured a 74-48 victory over Morehead State. In the Huskies' win, Paige Bueckers led the way with a team-high 26 points (adding two rebounds and one assist). In the Cardinals' win, Nyla Harris led the way with 16 points (adding nine rebounds and zero assists).

UConn vs. Louisville Game Info

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET Where: XL Center in Hartford, Connecticut

XL Center in Hartford, Connecticut How to Watch on TV: FOX

UConn vs. Louisville Score Prediction

Prediction: UConn 74, Louisville 66

UConn Schedule Analysis

The Huskies' signature win this season came in a 76-64 victory against the No. 25 North Carolina Tar Heels on December 10.

The Huskies have one Quadrant 1 win, tied for the 17th-most in the nation. But they also have three Quadrant 1 losses, tied for the 19th-most.

UConn has three wins versus Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the third-most in the country.

UConn 2023-24 Best Wins

76-64 over North Carolina (No. 25/AP Poll) on December 10

62-44 on the road over Minnesota (No. 37) on November 19

80-48 at home over Maryland (No. 38) on November 16

71-63 over Kansas (No. 51) on November 25

90-63 at home over Ball State (No. 106) on December 6

Louisville Schedule Analysis

The Cardinals defeated the No. 21-ranked Gonzaga Bulldogs, 81-70, on November 26, which goes down as their best win of the season.

The Cardinals have two wins over Quadrant 1 opponents, tied for the eighth-most in the nation.

Louisville has tied for the 28th-most Quadrant 2 victories in the nation (one).

Against Quadrant 3 opponents (according to the RPI), the Huskies are 1-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 101st-most victories.

Louisville has five wins against Quadrant 4 teams, tied for the 20th-most in the country.

Louisville 2023-24 Best Wins

81-70 over Gonzaga (No. 21/AP Poll) on November 26

64-58 on the road over Ole Miss (No. 65) on November 29

81-74 at home over DePaul (No. 79) on November 12

77-59 on the road over Cincinnati (No. 89) on November 6

72-63 over Liberty (No. 154) on November 25

UConn Leaders

Bueckers: 19.8 PTS, 2 STL, 52.4 FG%, 47.1 3PT% (16-for-34)

19.8 PTS, 2 STL, 52.4 FG%, 47.1 3PT% (16-for-34) Aaliyah Edwards: 15.8 PTS, 7.7 REB, 1.8 STL, 55.5 FG%

15.8 PTS, 7.7 REB, 1.8 STL, 55.5 FG% Aubrey Griffin: 8.2 PTS, 1.3 STL, 47.3 FG%

8.2 PTS, 1.3 STL, 47.3 FG% Nika Muhl: 7.4 PTS, 54.2 FG%, 41.7 3PT% (10-for-24)

7.4 PTS, 54.2 FG%, 41.7 3PT% (10-for-24) KK Arnold: 7.3 PTS, 1.8 STL, 50 FG%, 50 3PT% (4-for-8)

Louisville Leaders

Olivia Cochran: 11.6 PTS, 1.5 STL, 50 FG%

11.6 PTS, 1.5 STL, 50 FG% Kiki Jefferson: 12.1 PTS, 1.2 STL, 51.8 FG%, 34.8 3PT% (8-for-23)

12.1 PTS, 1.2 STL, 51.8 FG%, 34.8 3PT% (8-for-23) Nina Rickards: 7.5 PTS, 52.6 FG%

7.5 PTS, 52.6 FG% Harris: 9.7 PTS, 1.1 STL, 59.4 FG%

9.7 PTS, 1.1 STL, 59.4 FG% Sydney Taylor: 10.5 PTS, 34.2 FG%, 29.2 3PT% (19-for-65)

UConn Performance Insights

The Huskies' +107 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 11.8 points per game) is a result of scoring 77.4 points per game (53rd in college basketball) while allowing 65.6 per contest (210th in college basketball).

Louisville Performance Insights

The Cardinals have a +235 scoring differential, topping opponents by 21.4 points per game. They're putting up 78.5 points per game, 44th in college basketball, and are allowing 57.1 per contest to rank 72nd in college basketball.

