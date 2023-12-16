On Saturday at 8:00 PM ET, the Dallas Stars square off with the St. Louis Blues. Is Tyler Seguin going to score a goal in this game? Take a look at the stats and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Will Tyler Seguin score a goal against the Blues?

Odds to score a goal this game: +250 (Bet $10 to win $25.00 if he scores a goal)

Seguin stats and insights

In eight of 28 games this season, Seguin has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.

He has attempted four shots in one game against the Blues this season, but has not scored.

Seguin has picked up one assist on the power play.

He takes 1.9 shots per game, and converts 17.0% of them.

Blues defensive stats

On defense, the Blues are giving up 95 total goals (3.3 per game) which ranks 21st in the league.

So far this season, the Blues have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 16.8 hits and 13.9 blocked shots per game.

Seguin recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/15/2023 Senators 1 0 1 17:14 Home W 5-4 12/11/2023 Red Wings 1 0 1 16:47 Home W 6-3 12/9/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 17:19 Home L 6-1 12/7/2023 Capitals 1 1 0 17:05 Away W 5-4 SO 12/6/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 13:17 Away L 5-4 12/4/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 17:10 Away L 4-0 12/2/2023 Lightning 1 1 0 15:42 Home W 8-1 11/30/2023 Flames 1 0 1 15:26 Away L 4-3 OT 11/28/2023 Jets 1 1 0 15:03 Away W 2-0 11/24/2023 Flames 0 0 0 16:06 Home L 7-4

Stars vs. Blues game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 16, 2023

Saturday, December 16, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSMW, BSSWX, and ESPN+

BSMW, BSSWX, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

