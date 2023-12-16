Tim Hardaway Jr. will hope to make a difference for the Dallas Mavericks on Saturday at 9:00 PM ET, against the Portland Trail Blazers.

Hardaway put up 10 points in his last game, which ended in a 119-101 loss versus the Timberwolves.

In this article, we look at Hardaway's available prop bets, providing stats to help you figure out the best wagers to make.

Tim Hardaway Jr. Prop Bets vs. the Trail Blazers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 17.5 17.3 17.1 Rebounds 3.5 3.4 2.9 Assists -- 1.5 1.5 PRA -- 22.2 21.5 PR -- 20.7 20 3PM 3.5 3.4 3.3



Tim Hardaway Jr. Insights vs. the Trail Blazers

Hardaway has taken 14.0 shots per game this season and made 5.9 per game, which account for 13.5% and 11.9%, respectively, of his team's total.

This season, he's accounted for 18.6% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 3.4 per game.

Hardaway's opponents, the Trail Blazers, have one of the slowest offensive tempos, ranking 27th, averaging 102.7 possessions per game, while his Mavericks average 102.9 per game, which ranks 19th among NBA teams.

The Trail Blazers concede 113.7 points per game, 15th-ranked in the NBA.

The Trail Blazers give up 45.2 rebounds per game, ranking 23rd in the NBA.

In terms of assists, the Trail Blazers are 15th in the NBA, conceding 26.2 per game.

The Trail Blazers give up 10.6 made 3-pointers per contest, second-ranked in the NBA.

Tim Hardaway Jr. vs. the Trail Blazers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/8/2023 37 20 4 0 4 0 0

