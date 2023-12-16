Should you bet on Thomas Harley to light the lamp when the Dallas Stars and the St. Louis Blues go head to head on Saturday at 8:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dissect all the stats you need to consider before making any bets.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Thomas Harley score a goal against the Blues?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1000 (Bet $10 to win $100.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Harley stats and insights

Harley has scored in seven of 25 games this season, but only one goal each time.

In one game versus the Blues this season, he has attempted zero shots, but has not scored a goal.

Harley has picked up one goal and one assist on the power play.

He takes 1.4 shots per game, and converts 17.9% of them.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Blues defensive stats

On defense, the Blues are allowing 95 total goals (3.3 per game) which ranks 21st in the NHL.

So far this season, the Blues have two shutouts, and they average 16.8 hits and 13.9 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Harley recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/15/2023 Senators 1 1 0 17:06 Home W 5-4 12/11/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 20:34 Home W 6-3 12/9/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 20:19 Home L 6-1 12/7/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 22:31 Away W 5-4 SO 12/6/2023 Panthers 2 1 1 18:47 Away L 5-4 12/4/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 22:31 Away L 4-0 12/2/2023 Lightning 2 1 1 19:19 Home W 8-1 11/30/2023 Flames 1 1 0 18:28 Away L 4-3 OT 11/28/2023 Jets 0 0 0 15:50 Away W 2-0 11/24/2023 Flames 0 0 0 19:15 Home L 7-4

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Stars vs. Blues game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 16, 2023

Saturday, December 16, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSMW, BSSWX, and ESPN+

BSMW, BSSWX, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.