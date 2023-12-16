The No. 19 Texas Longhorns (7-2) are favored (by 6.5 points) to continue a three-game home win streak when they host the LSU Tigers (6-4) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET. The point total is set at 142.5 for the matchup.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Texas vs. LSU Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, December 16, 2023

Saturday, December 16, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Where: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Toyota Center

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Favorite Spread Over/Under Texas -6.5 142.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Texas Betting Records & Stats

Texas' games this season have featured more combined points than this contest's total of 142.5 points seven times.

The average total in Texas' games this year is 145.3, 2.8 more than this matchup's over/under.

The Longhorns are only 2-7-0 against the spread this season.

Texas has been favored in four games this season and picked up the win in all of them.

The Longhorns are undefeated in four games this season when favored by -350 or more on the moneyline.

Texas has a 77.8% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Texas vs. LSU Over/Under Stats

Games Over 142.5 % of Games Over 142.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Texas 7 77.8% 79.0 152 66.3 134.3 147.6 LSU 2 20% 73.0 152 68.0 134.3 142.2

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional Texas Insights & Trends

The 79.0 points per game the Longhorns record are 11.0 more points than the Tigers allow (68.0).

Texas is 2-6 against the spread and 7-1 overall when scoring more than 68.0 points.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Texas vs. LSU Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 6.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Texas 2-7-0 2-5 4-5-0 LSU 3-7-0 0-0 4-6-0

Texas vs. LSU Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Texas LSU 17-1 Home Record 10-8 4-6 Away Record 0-9 9-8-0 Home ATS Record 4-11-0 4-6-0 Away ATS Record 2-7-0 84.8 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 69.3 69.4 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 62.4 9-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 7-8-0 5-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 5-4-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.