The LSU Tigers (5-3) meet the Texas Longhorns (6-1) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at Toyota Center. This clash will tip off at 12:00 PM ET on ESPN2.

If you're looking to attend this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Texas vs. LSU Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Texas Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Texas Players to Watch

  • Dillon Mitchell: 11.6 PTS, 8.9 REB, 2.1 AST, 1 STL, 1.7 BLK
  • Max Abmas: 16.7 PTS, 2.9 REB, 4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0 BLK
  • Kadin Shedrick: 14.2 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 1.5 BLK
  • Brock Cunningham: 6.1 PTS, 5.4 REB, 2.6 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.6 BLK
  • Tyrese Hunter: 12 PTS, 2 REB, 4.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

LSU Players to Watch

  • Mitchell: 11.6 PTS, 8.9 REB, 2.1 AST, 1 STL, 1.7 BLK
  • Abmas: 16.7 PTS, 2.9 REB, 4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0 BLK
  • Shedrick: 14.2 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 1.5 BLK
  • Cunningham: 6.1 PTS, 5.4 REB, 2.6 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.6 BLK
  • Hunter: 12 PTS, 2 REB, 4.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Texas vs. LSU Stat Comparison

Texas Rank Texas AVG LSU AVG LSU Rank
62nd 81.3 Points Scored 74.5 197th
80th 65.9 Points Allowed 68.6 133rd
149th 34.1 Rebounds 34.5 127th
186th 9 Off. Rebounds 9.9 124th
178th 7.4 3pt Made 6.1 277th
33rd 17.1 Assists 10.4 325th
145th 11.4 Turnovers 14.1 318th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.