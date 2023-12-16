The Texas Tech Red Raiders (7-2) hope to build on a three-game home winning streak when hosting the Vanderbilt Commodores (4-5) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Texas Tech vs. Vanderbilt matchup.

Texas Tech vs. Vanderbilt Game Info

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas

Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Texas Tech vs. Vanderbilt Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Texas Tech Moneyline Vanderbilt Moneyline BetMGM Texas Tech (-8.5) 140.5 -400 +310 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Texas Tech (-8.5) 141.5 -365 +285 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Texas Tech vs. Vanderbilt Betting Trends

Texas Tech has put together a 3-5-0 ATS record so far this year.

So far this season, four out of the Red Raiders' eight games have hit the over.

Vanderbilt has put together a 3-6-0 record against the spread this year.

Commodores games have gone over the point total three out of nine times this year.

Texas Tech Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +15000

+15000 In terms of its odds to win the national championship (+15000), Texas Tech is 49th in the country. It is way higher than that, 41st, according to computer rankings.

In terms of their national championship odds, the Red Raiders have experienced the -biggest change this season, falling from +12500 at the beginning to +15000.

The implied probability of Texas Tech winning the national championship, based on its +15000 moneyline odds, is 0.7%.

