Saturday's contest features the Texas Tech Red Raiders (7-2) and the Vanderbilt Commodores (4-5) matching up at Dickies Arena in what should be a one-sided matchup, with a projected 78-64 win for heavily favored Texas Tech according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 7:30 PM ET on December 16.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this tilt.

Texas Tech vs. Vanderbilt Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 16, 2023

Saturday, December 16, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Fort Worth, Texas Venue: Dickies Arena

Texas Tech vs. Vanderbilt Score Prediction

Prediction: Texas Tech 78, Vanderbilt 64

Spread & Total Prediction for Texas Tech vs. Vanderbilt

Computer Predicted Spread: Texas Tech (-13.6)

Texas Tech (-13.6) Computer Predicted Total: 142.5

Texas Tech has a 3-5-0 record against the spread this season compared to Vanderbilt, who is 3-6-0 ATS. In terms of hitting the over, games involving the Red Raiders are 4-4-0 and the Commodores are 3-6-0.

Texas Tech Performance Insights

The Red Raiders are outscoring opponents by 8.8 points per game with a +79 scoring differential overall. They put up 75.6 points per game (167th in college basketball) and give up 66.8 per contest (84th in college basketball).

Texas Tech prevails in the rebound battle by an average of 5.4 boards. It is recording 38.0 rebounds per game (122nd in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 32.6 per outing.

Texas Tech makes 8.2 three-pointers per game (120th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 8.2. It shoots 32.3% from deep while its opponents hit 32.6% from long range.

The Red Raiders rank 118th in college basketball with 97.9 points scored per 100 possessions, and 102nd in college basketball defensively with 86.5 points conceded per 100 possessions.

Texas Tech has won the turnover battle by 1.3 turnovers per game, committing 10.8 (97th in college basketball play) while forcing 12.1 (189th in college basketball).

