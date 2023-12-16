2024 NCAA Bracketology: Texas State March Madness Resume | December 18
When the 2024 NCAA tournament comes around, will Texas State be involved? For bracketology analysis and a look at its tournament resume, keep reading.
How Texas State ranks
|Record
|Sun Belt Record
|AP Poll
|Coaches Poll
|RPI
|5-5
|0-0
|NR
|NR
|165
Texas State's best wins
On November 25, Texas State registered its best win of the season, a 73-66 victory over the UT Arlington Mavericks, who are ranked outside the top 100 (No. 142) in the RPI rankings. Jordan Mason, as the top scorer in the win over UT Arlington, tallied 21 points, while Brandon Love was second on the team with 15.
Next best wins
- 75-65 on the road over Miami (OH) (No. 210/RPI) on November 11
- 73-60 on the road over Sam Houston (No. 226/RPI) on December 15
- 72-62 at home over UTSA (No. 325/RPI) on November 17
Texas State's quadrant records
Quadrant 1: 0-2 | Quadrant 2: 0-1 | Quadrant 3: 3-0 | Quadrant 4: 1-2
- Texas State has tied for the 17th-most Quadrant 3 victories in the country according to the RPI (three).
Schedule insights
- Based on our predictions, Texas State has drawn the 134th-ranked schedule in college basketball the rest of the way.
- The Bobcats' upcoming schedule includes eight games against teams with worse records and 11 games versus teams with records north of .500.
- Texas St has 20 games left on the schedule, with two games coming against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.
Texas State's next game
- Matchup: Texas State Bobcats vs. LeTourneau Yellow Jackets
- Date/Time: Monday, December 18 at 8:00 PM ET
- Location: Strahan Arena in San Marcos, Texas
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
