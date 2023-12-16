The North Carolina A&T Aggies (0-7) face the Texas Southern Tigers (0-7) at 9:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 16, 2023. This clash is available on ESPN+.

If you're looking to attend this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Texas Southern vs. N.C. A&T Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Texas Southern Players to Watch

Landon Glasper: 18.7 PTS, 2.3 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK

18.7 PTS, 2.3 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK Camian Shell: 9 PTS, 3.1 REB, 6.1 AST, 1 STL, 0.1 BLK

9 PTS, 3.1 REB, 6.1 AST, 1 STL, 0.1 BLK Jeremy Robinson: 11.6 PTS, 4.3 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.3 BLK

11.6 PTS, 4.3 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.3 BLK Nikolaos Chitikoudis: 5.1 PTS, 3.6 REB, 0.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 1.4 BLK

5.1 PTS, 3.6 REB, 0.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 1.4 BLK Uchenna Kellman-Nicholes: 7.9 PTS, 2.3 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

N.C. A&T Players to Watch

Glasper: 18.7 PTS, 2.3 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK

18.7 PTS, 2.3 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK Shell: 9 PTS, 3.1 REB, 6.1 AST, 1 STL, 0.1 BLK

9 PTS, 3.1 REB, 6.1 AST, 1 STL, 0.1 BLK Robinson: 11.6 PTS, 4.3 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.3 BLK

11.6 PTS, 4.3 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.3 BLK Chitikoudis: 5.1 PTS, 3.6 REB, 0.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 1.4 BLK

5.1 PTS, 3.6 REB, 0.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 1.4 BLK Kellman-Nicholes: 7.9 PTS, 2.3 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Texas Southern vs. N.C. A&T Stat Comparison

N.C. A&T Rank N.C. A&T AVG Texas Southern AVG Texas Southern Rank 297th 68.3 Points Scored 55.9 362nd 363rd 92 Points Allowed 77.1 302nd 363rd 23.3 Rebounds 32.4 220th 348th 5.9 Off. Rebounds 9.4 159th 158th 7.7 3pt Made 6.1 278th 242nd 12.3 Assists 9 358th 24th 9.3 Turnovers 11.3 135th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.