Texas Southern vs. N.C. A&T: Sportsbook promo codes, odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - December 16
The Texas Southern Tigers (0-7) take a seven-game skid into a road matchup with the North Carolina A&T Aggies (0-9), who have dropped nine straight. It begins at 9:30 PM ET (on ESPN+) on Saturday, December 16, 2023.
Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Texas Southern vs. N.C. A&T matchup.
Texas Southern vs. N.C. A&T Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET
- Where: Michelob ULTRA Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Texas Southern vs. N.C. A&T Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Texas Southern Moneyline
|N.C. A&T Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Texas Southern (-9.5)
|144.5
|-550
|+400
|FanDuel
|Texas Southern (-9.5)
|144.5
|-620
|+430
Texas Southern vs. N.C. A&T Betting Trends
- Texas Southern has compiled a 3-4-0 record against the spread this season.
- This season, games featuring the Tigers have hit the over twice.
- N.C. A&T has covered four times in nine chances against the spread this year.
- A total of six Aggies games this season have gone over the point total.
