How to Watch Texas vs. LSU on TV or Live Stream - December 16
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 5:19 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The No. 19 Texas Longhorns (7-2) will host the LSU Tigers (6-4) after winning three home games in a row. It begins at 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16, 2023.
Texas vs. LSU Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET
- Where: Toyota Center in Houston, Texas
- TV: ESPN
Texas Stats Insights
- The Longhorns are shooting 48.9% from the field this season, 9.8 percentage points higher than the 39.1% the Tigers allow to opponents.
- Texas has a 7-2 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 39.1% from the field.
- The Longhorns are the 145th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Tigers rank 248th.
- The Longhorns record 79 points per game, 11 more points than the 68 the Tigers give up.
- When Texas scores more than 68 points, it is 7-1.
Texas Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Offensively Texas played better at home last year, scoring 84.8 points per game, compared to 69.4 per game when playing on the road.
- When playing at home, the Longhorns ceded 4.6 fewer points per game (67.4) than in road games (72).
- Texas made 8.1 treys per game with a 36.2% shooting percentage from three-point land at home, which was 1.8 more threes and 4.4% points better than it averaged when playing on the road (6.3 threes per game, 31.8% three-point percentage).
Texas Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/30/2023
|Texas State
|W 77-58
|Moody Center
|12/6/2023
|@ Marquette
|L 86-65
|Fiserv Forum
|12/9/2023
|Houston Christian
|W 77-50
|Moody Center
|12/16/2023
|LSU
|-
|Toyota Center
|12/22/2023
|Texas A&M-CC
|-
|Moody Center
|12/29/2023
|UNC Greensboro
|-
|Moody Center
