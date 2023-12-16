The No. 19 Texas Longhorns (7-2) will host the LSU Tigers (6-4) after winning three home games in a row. It begins at 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16, 2023.

Texas vs. LSU Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET
  • Where: Toyota Center in Houston, Texas
  • TV: ESPN
Texas Stats Insights

  • The Longhorns are shooting 48.9% from the field this season, 9.8 percentage points higher than the 39.1% the Tigers allow to opponents.
  • Texas has a 7-2 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 39.1% from the field.
  • The Longhorns are the 145th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Tigers rank 248th.
  • The Longhorns record 79 points per game, 11 more points than the 68 the Tigers give up.
  • When Texas scores more than 68 points, it is 7-1.

Texas Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Offensively Texas played better at home last year, scoring 84.8 points per game, compared to 69.4 per game when playing on the road.
  • When playing at home, the Longhorns ceded 4.6 fewer points per game (67.4) than in road games (72).
  • Texas made 8.1 treys per game with a 36.2% shooting percentage from three-point land at home, which was 1.8 more threes and 4.4% points better than it averaged when playing on the road (6.3 threes per game, 31.8% three-point percentage).

Texas Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/30/2023 Texas State W 77-58 Moody Center
12/6/2023 @ Marquette L 86-65 Fiserv Forum
12/9/2023 Houston Christian W 77-50 Moody Center
12/16/2023 LSU - Toyota Center
12/22/2023 Texas A&M-CC - Moody Center
12/29/2023 UNC Greensboro - Moody Center

