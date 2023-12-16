The No. 19 Texas Longhorns (7-2) will host the LSU Tigers (6-4) after winning three home games in a row. It begins at 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16, 2023.

Texas vs. LSU Game Info

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET Where: Toyota Center in Houston, Texas

Toyota Center in Houston, Texas TV: ESPN

Texas Stats Insights

The Longhorns are shooting 48.9% from the field this season, 9.8 percentage points higher than the 39.1% the Tigers allow to opponents.

Texas has a 7-2 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 39.1% from the field.

The Longhorns are the 145th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Tigers rank 248th.

The Longhorns record 79 points per game, 11 more points than the 68 the Tigers give up.

When Texas scores more than 68 points, it is 7-1.

Texas Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Offensively Texas played better at home last year, scoring 84.8 points per game, compared to 69.4 per game when playing on the road.

When playing at home, the Longhorns ceded 4.6 fewer points per game (67.4) than in road games (72).

Texas made 8.1 treys per game with a 36.2% shooting percentage from three-point land at home, which was 1.8 more threes and 4.4% points better than it averaged when playing on the road (6.3 threes per game, 31.8% three-point percentage).

