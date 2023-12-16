The No. 4 Houston Cougars (10-0) aim to build on a 10-game winning streak when visiting the Texas A&M Aggies (7-3) at 2:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at Toyota Center. The game airs on ESPN2.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Texas A&M vs. Houston Game Info

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 2:30 PM ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 2:30 PM ET Where: Toyota Center in Houston, Texas

Toyota Center in Houston, Texas TV: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other SEC Games

Texas A&M Stats Insights

This season, the Aggies have a 43.2% shooting percentage from the field, which is 8.2% higher than the 35% of shots the Cougars' opponents have knocked down.

Texas A&M is 7-2 when it shoots better than 35% from the field.

The Cougars are the 27th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Aggies sit at 38th.

The 76.6 points per game the Aggies put up are 26.9 more points than the Cougars allow (49.7).

When Texas A&M totals more than 49.7 points, it is 7-2.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Texas A&M Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Offensively Texas A&M was worse at home last year, putting up 73.1 points per game, compared to 73.7 per game away from home.

The Aggies surrendered 60.5 points per game in home games last season, compared to 67 when playing on the road.

In home games, Texas A&M made the same number of three-pointers per game as in road games (6.3). Meanwhile, it had a better three-point percentage at home (34%) compared to in road games (33%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Texas A&M Upcoming Schedule