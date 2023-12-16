The TCU Horned Frogs (7-1) welcome in the Arizona State Sun Devils (6-3) after victories in six home games in a row. It starts at 10:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16, 2023.

You will take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the TCU vs. Arizona State matchup in this article.

TCU vs. Arizona State Game Info

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas

Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas How to Watch on TV: ESPNU

Sportsbook Promo Codes

TCU vs. Arizona State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total TCU Moneyline Arizona State Moneyline BetMGM TCU (-7.5) 152.5 -300 +260 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel TCU (-7.5) 151.5 -315 +250 Bet on this game at FanDuel

TCU vs. Arizona State Betting Trends

TCU is 3-5-0 ATS this season.

The Horned Frogs and their opponents have combined to go over the point total four out of eight times this season.

Arizona State has won three games against the spread this year, while failing to cover six times.

In the Sun Devils' nine chances this year, the combined scoring has gone over the point total four times.

TCU Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +10000

+10000 In terms of its odds to win the national championship (+10000), TCU is 38th in the country. It is far below that, 45th, according to computer rankings.

The Horned Frogs have experienced the -biggest change in terms of their national championship odds, dropping from +6000 at the start of the season to +10000.

TCU's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 1%.

