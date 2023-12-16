Tarleton State vs. McNeese December 16 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
The Tarleton State Texans (2-4) play the McNeese Cowgirls (3-5) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at The Legacy Center. This matchup will tip off at 2:00 PM ET.
Tarleton State vs. McNeese Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, December 16
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
Tarleton State Players to Watch
- Emilia Tenbrock: 12.3 PTS, 3.1 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Boston Berry: 7.9 PTS, 3.3 REB, 3.4 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Azjah Reeves: 10.0 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Julia Puente Valverde: 5.9 PTS, 5.9 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Cristina Gil: 10.0 PTS, 4.7 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.0 BLK
McNeese Players to Watch
