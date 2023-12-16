What are Tarleton State's chances of reaching the 2024 March Madness tournament? See our bracketology preview below, where we break down the team's full tournament resume.

How Tarleton State ranks

Record WAC Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 8-2 2-0 NR NR 91

Tarleton State's best wins

On November 29, Tarleton State captured its signature win of the season, a 68-66 victory over the Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks, who are ranked outside the top 100 (No. 151) in the RPI rankings. Lue Williams, in that signature victory, dropped a team-high 18 points with nine rebounds and zero assists. Kiandre Gaddy also played a role with 15 points, eight rebounds and zero assists.

Next best wins

77-75 at home over UT Rio Grande Valley (No. 209/RPI) on December 2

66-59 over Austin Peay (No. 245/RPI) on November 20

82-65 on the road over Florida International (No. 297/RPI) on November 9

59-40 over CSU Bakersfield (No. 316/RPI) on November 22

Tarleton State's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-2 | Quadrant 2: 0-0 | Quadrant 3: 1-0 | Quadrant 4: 4-0

Schedule insights

Tarleton State has the good fortune of facing the 24th-easiest schedule (based on our predictions) the rest of the season.

In terms of the Texans' upcoming schedule, they have 19 games left versus teams that have a worse record, and they have 13 contests against teams above .500.

Tarleton St has 21 games remaining on the schedule, with one game coming against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

Tarleton State's next game

Matchup: Tarleton State Texans vs. Jacksonville State Gamecocks

Tarleton State Texans vs. Jacksonville State Gamecocks Date/Time: Monday, December 18 at 8:00 PM ET

Monday, December 18 at 8:00 PM ET Location: Wisdom Gym in Stephenville, Texas

Wisdom Gym in Stephenville, Texas TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Favorite: Tarleton State Texans -4.5

Tarleton State Texans -4.5 Total: 127.5 points

