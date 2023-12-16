The Dallas Stars (17-8-3) visit the St. Louis Blues (14-14-1) at Enterprise Center on Saturday, December 16 at 8:00 PM ET on BSMW, BSSWX, and ESPN+, with each team fresh off of a victory. The Stars are coming off a 5-4 win over the Ottawa Senators, while the Blues defeated the Ottawa Senators 4-2 in their last game.

Stars vs. Blues Game Info

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSMW, BSSWX, and ESPN+

Where: Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Stars (-140) Blues (+115) 6.5 Stars (-1.5)

Stars Betting Insights

The Stars have been favored on the moneyline 25 times this season, and have gone 16-9 in those games.

Dallas has an 11-2 record (winning 84.6% of its games) when playing as a moneyline favorite of -140 or shorter.

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Stars' implied win probability is 58.3%.

In 17 of 28 matches this season, Dallas and its opponent have combined for more than 6.5 goals.

Stars vs Blues Additional Info

Stars vs. Blues Rankings

Stars Total (Rank) Blues Total (Rank) 98 (6th) Goals 83 (25th) 87 (13th) Goals Allowed 95 (21st) 21 (12th) Power Play Goals 7 (31st) 12 (3rd) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 17 (12th)

Stars Advanced Stats

In its last 10 games Dallas has gone 5-4-1 overall, with a 4-6-0 record against the spread.

Dallas hit the over in eight of its past 10 contests.

The Stars' past 10 games have averaged 0.4 fewer goals than the over/under of 6.5 set for this matchup.

During their past 10 games, the Stars have scored 0.7 more goals per game than their average on the season.

The Stars' 98 goals this season make them the sixth-best scoring team in the league.

On defense, the Stars have conceded 87 goals (3.1 per game) to rank 13th in league play.

With a +11 goal differential, they're ranked ninth-best in the NHL.

