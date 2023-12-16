Can we expect SMU to lock up a berth in the 2024 March Madness Tournament? Here's a glimpse at its full tournament resume with bracketology analysis included.

How SMU ranks

Record AAC Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 7-4 0-0 NR NR 151

SMU's best wins

Against the Florida State Seminoles on December 16, SMU secured its signature win of the season, which was a 68-57 road victory. Chuck Harris, in that signature victory, delivered a team-high 24 points with six rebounds and four assists. Zhuric Phelps also played a part with 10 points, five rebounds and three assists.

Next best wins

90-47 at home over Texas A&M-Commerce (No. 160/RPI) on December 3

70-58 over West Virginia (No. 202/RPI) on November 20

78-67 at home over Lamar (No. 233/RPI) on November 9

70-57 at home over UL Monroe (No. 256/RPI) on November 26

90-53 at home over Western Illinois (No. 282/RPI) on November 8

SMU's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-3 | Quadrant 2: 1-1 | Quadrant 3: 1-0 | Quadrant 4: 4-0

Based on the RPI, SMU has three losses versus Quadrant 1 teams, tied for the ninth-most in the country.

When facing Quadrant 2 teams (according to the RPI), the Mustangs are 1-1 (.500%) -- tied for the 33rd-most victories.

Schedule insights

Based on our predictions, SMU is playing the 101st-ranked schedule in terms of toughness the rest of the way.

The Mustangs have 16 games left against teams over .500. They have 13 upcoming games against teams with worse records.

SMU has 20 games remaining this year, and one of them are coming against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

SMU's next game

Matchup: SMU Mustangs vs. Houston Christian Huskies

SMU Mustangs vs. Houston Christian Huskies Date/Time: Tuesday, December 19 at 8:00 PM ET

Tuesday, December 19 at 8:00 PM ET Location: Moody Coliseum in Dallas, Texas

Moody Coliseum in Dallas, Texas TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

