The Florida State Seminoles (4-4) will try to turn around a three-game losing streak when hosting the SMU Mustangs (6-4) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at Donald L. Tucker Civic Center. This matchup is at 8:00 PM ET on ACC Network.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Florida State vs. SMU matchup.

SMU vs. Florida State Game Info

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Where: Donald L. Tucker Civic Center in Tallahassee, Florida

Donald L. Tucker Civic Center in Tallahassee, Florida How to Watch on TV: ACC Network

Sportsbook Promo Codes

SMU vs. Florida State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Florida State Moneyline SMU Moneyline BetMGM Florida State (-3.5) 147.5 -165 +140 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Florida State (-3.5) 145.5 -188 +152 Bet on this game at FanDuel

SMU vs. Florida State Betting Trends

SMU has compiled a 4-5-0 ATS record so far this year.

The Mustangs have not covered the spread when an underdog by 3.5 points or more this season (in two opportunities).

Florida State is 4-3-0 ATS this season.

The Seminoles and their opponents have combined to hit the over five out of seven times this season.

