The UT Arlington Mavericks (1-8) will try to halt a three-game losing skid when visiting the Sam Houston Bearkats (5-3) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at Bernard Johnson Coliseum. This game is at 3:00 PM ET.

Sam Houston Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: Bernard Johnson Coliseum in Huntsville, Texas

Bernard Johnson Coliseum in Huntsville, Texas TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Sam Houston vs. UT Arlington Scoring Comparison

The Mavericks score an average of 66.2 points per game, only 1.9 fewer points than the 68.1 the Bearkats allow.

When it scores more than 68.1 points, UT Arlington is 1-2.

Sam Houston is 5-1 when it allows fewer than 66.2 points.

The Bearkats score 73.6 points per game, 10.7 fewer points than the 84.3 the Mavericks allow.

Sam Houston is 2-0 when scoring more than 84.3 points.

The Bearkats are making 37.5% of their shots from the field, 9.9% lower than the Mavericks concede to opponents (47.4%).

The Mavericks make 38.1% of their shots from the field, just 4.2% less than the Bearkats' defensive field-goal percentage.

Sam Houston Leaders

Raanee Smith: 12.3 PTS, 10.3 REB, 1.3 STL, 2.6 BLK, 47.7 FG%

12.3 PTS, 10.3 REB, 1.3 STL, 2.6 BLK, 47.7 FG% Kaylee Jefferson: 11.9 PTS, 1.3 STL, 39.8 FG%, 15.8 3PT% (3-for-19)

11.9 PTS, 1.3 STL, 39.8 FG%, 15.8 3PT% (3-for-19) Diana Rosenthal: 11.9 PTS, 2.1 STL, 27.6 FG%, 20.7 3PT% (6-for-29)

11.9 PTS, 2.1 STL, 27.6 FG%, 20.7 3PT% (6-for-29) Sydnee Kemp: 12.4 PTS, 38.1 FG%, 37.8 3PT% (17-for-45)

12.4 PTS, 38.1 FG%, 37.8 3PT% (17-for-45) Kassidy Dixon: 8.8 PTS, 2.5 STL, 48.1 FG%

