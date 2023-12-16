The Prairie View A&M Panthers (3-4) will try to break a three-game losing streak when visiting the Rice Owls (5-4) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at Tudor Fieldhouse. This matchup is at 3:00 PM ET.

Continue reading for information on how to live stream this game and click here to take a look at our score predictions!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Prairie View A&M Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: Tudor Fieldhouse in Houston, Texas

Tudor Fieldhouse in Houston, Texas TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

How to Watch Other SWAC Games

Prairie View A&M vs. Rice Scoring Comparison

The Panthers put up an average of 66.0 points per game, only 4.9 more points than the 61.1 the Owls allow.

Prairie View A&M has put together a 3-0 record in games it scores more than 61.1 points.

Rice has a 5-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 66.0 points.

The 68.3 points per game the Owls put up are only 1.2 more points than the Panthers give up (67.1).

Rice has a 5-2 record when scoring more than 67.1 points.

Prairie View A&M has a 2-1 record when giving up fewer than 68.3 points.

The Owls are making 38.8% of their shots from the field, just 0.2% lower than the Panthers concede to opponents (39.0%).

The Panthers shoot 41.4% from the field, 3% higher than the Owls concede.

Prairie View A&M Leaders

Ryann Pane: 13.8 PTS, 1.7 STL, 45.5 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (6-for-14)

13.8 PTS, 1.7 STL, 45.5 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (6-for-14) Desiree Lewis: 7.6 PTS, 1.4 STL, 47.2 FG%

7.6 PTS, 1.4 STL, 47.2 FG% Gerlyn Smith: 8.0 PTS, 53.7 FG%

8.0 PTS, 53.7 FG% Amauri Williams: 6.0 PTS, 39.5 FG%

6.0 PTS, 39.5 FG% Jessica Soders: 4.8 PTS, 1.7 STL, 34.4 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (4-for-16)

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Prairie View A&M Schedule