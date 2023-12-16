Today's NHL lineup features plenty of excitement, including the matchup between the Colorado Avalanche and the Winnipeg Jets.

Looking for how to watch NHL action? All the games to watch today are here.

Sign up using our links for ESPN+, Fubo and Max to make sure you can stream NHL action across your devices this season.

Get tickets for any NHL game this season at Ticketmaster!

Today's NHL Games

Watch the NHL all season long on Fubo, ESPN+ and Max!