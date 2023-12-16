On Saturday, December 16, 2023 at Moda Center, the Portland Trail Blazers (6-17) will be trying to break a five-game losing skid when hosting the Dallas Mavericks (15-9). It airs at 9:00 PM ET on ROOT Sports NW and BSSW.

You can check out odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Mavericks vs. Trail Blazers matchup in this article.

Mavericks vs. Trail Blazers Game Info

Date: Saturday, December 16, 2023

9:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ROOT Sports NW and BSSW

ROOT Sports NW and BSSW Location: Portland, Oregon

Portland, Oregon Venue: Moda Center

Mavericks vs. Trail Blazers Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Mavericks Moneyline Trail Blazers Moneyline BetMGM Mavericks (-4.5) 234.5 -190 +155 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Mavericks (-5) 235 -205 +172 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Mavericks vs Trail Blazers Additional Info

Mavericks vs. Trail Blazers Betting Trends

The Mavericks average 119.4 points per game (sixth in the league) while giving up 117 per contest (21st in the NBA). They have a +58 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 2.4 points per game.

The Trail Blazers have a -158 scoring differential, falling short by 6.9 points per game. They're putting up 106.8 points per game, 29th in the league, and are allowing 113.7 per outing to rank 15th in the NBA.

The teams average 226.2 points per game combined, 8.3 fewer than this matchup's total.

These teams together surrender 230.7 points per game, 3.8 fewer than this matchup's over/under.

Dallas has compiled a 13-11-0 ATS record so far this year.

Portland has won 11 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 12 times.

Mavericks Player Props

Points O/U Points Over Odds PPG Luka Doncic 33.5 -125 32.3 Dante Exum 14.5 -128 7.7 Dereck Lively 10.5 -115 9.3 Derrick Jones Jr. 10.5 -105 9.6 Grant Williams 9.5 -128 10.0

Mavericks and Trail Blazers NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Mavericks +2500 +1200 - Trail Blazers +100000 +50000 -

