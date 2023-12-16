Matt Duchene and the Dallas Stars will play the St. Louis Blues at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, at Enterprise Center. There are prop bets for Duchene available, and here are some stats to help you with your wagers.

Matt Duchene vs. Blues Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSMW, BSSWX, and ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -133)

0.5 points (Over odds: -133) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +145)

Duchene Season Stats Insights

In 27 games this season, Duchene has averaged 16:10 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of +6.

Duchene has a goal in eight of 27 contests this season, but no multi-goal games so far.

In 17 of 27 games this season, Duchene has recorded a point, and five of those games included multiple points.

Duchene has an assist in 13 of 27 games so far this year, with multiple assists in two of them.

Duchene's implied probability to go over his point total is 57.1% based on the odds.

The implied probability of Duchene going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 40.8%.

Duchene Stats vs. the Blues

On defense, the Blues are giving up 95 total goals (3.3 per game) which ranks 21st in the league.

The team has the league's 24th-ranked goal differential (-12).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. St. Louis 27 Games 5 23 Points 3 8 Goals 0 15 Assists 3

