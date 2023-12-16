Will Lamar be one of the teams to lock up a spot in the NCAA Tournament in 2024? Keep scrolling and check out our bracketology preview, which features Lamar's full tournament resume.

How Lamar ranks

Record Southland Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 5-5 0-0 NR NR 237

Lamar's best wins

Lamar's signature win this season came on December 14 in a 97-73 victory over the UL Monroe Warhawks. Terry Anderson was the top scorer in the signature victory over UL Monroe, putting up 18 points with five rebounds and one assist.

Next best wins

83-65 over Bethune-Cookman (No. 273/RPI) on November 24

84-81 over Delaware State (No. 288/RPI) on November 26

90-82 at home over UTSA (No. 325/RPI) on November 14

Lamar's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-0 | Quadrant 2: 0-1 | Quadrant 3: 0-2 | Quadrant 4: 4-2

Schedule insights

Lamar gets the benefit of the third-easiest schedule (based on our predictions) the rest of the year.

When it comes to the Cardinals' upcoming schedule, they have 12 games left versus teams that have a worse record, and they have eight contests against teams over .500.

Glancing at Lamar's upcoming schedule, it has no games left versus teams ranked in the Top 25.

Lamar's next game

Matchup: Lamar Cardinals vs. Southern Miss Golden Eagles

Lamar Cardinals vs. Southern Miss Golden Eagles Date/Time: Monday, December 18 at 8:00 PM ET

Monday, December 18 at 8:00 PM ET Location: Montagne Center in Beaumont, Texas

Montagne Center in Beaumont, Texas TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Favorite: Southern Miss Golden Eagles -3.5

Southern Miss Golden Eagles -3.5 Total: 148.5 points

