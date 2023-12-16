Joe Pavelski will be among those in action Saturday when his Dallas Stars play the St. Louis Blues at Enterprise Center. Looking to bet on Pavelski's props versus the Blues? Scroll down for stats and information.

Joe Pavelski vs. Blues Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSMW, BSSWX, and ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -154)

0.5 points (Over odds: -154) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +140)

Pavelski Season Stats Insights

Pavelski's plus-minus rating this season, in 16:14 per game on the ice, is -5.

Pavelski has a goal in 13 games this year through 28 games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.

Pavelski has a point in 20 games this year (out of 28), including multiple points five times.

In 12 of 28 games this year, Pavelski has had an assist, including two games with multiple assists.

The implied probability that Pavelski goes over his points prop total is 60.6%, based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Pavelski has an implied probability of 41.7% of going over his assist prop bet.

Pavelski Stats vs. the Blues

The Blues are 21st in goals allowed, conceding 95 total goals (3.3 per game) in the NHL.

The team has the league's 24th-ranked goal differential (-12).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. St. Louis 28 Games 4 27 Points 1 13 Goals 1 14 Assists 0

