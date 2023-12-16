Jason Robertson and the Dallas Stars will face the St. Louis Blues at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16, 2023. Looking to wager on Robertson's props versus the Blues? Scroll down for stats and information.

Jason Robertson vs. Blues Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSMW, BSSWX, and ESPN+

BSMW, BSSWX, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -208)

0.5 points (Over odds: -208) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +100)

Robertson Season Stats Insights

In 28 games this season, Robertson has a plus-minus of -6, while averaging 17:58 on the ice per game.

In Robertson's 28 games played this season he's scored in seven of them and netted multiple goals in two.

Robertson has a point in 19 games this year (out of 28), including multiple points seven times.

Robertson has an assist in 16 of 28 games so far this year, with multiple assists in two of them.

Robertson's implied probability to go over his point total is 67.5% based on the odds.

There is a 50% chance of Robertson having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Robertson Stats vs. the Blues

The Blues have given up 95 goals in total (3.3 per game), which ranks 21st in the league in goals allowed.

The team's -12 goal differential ranks 24th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. St. Louis 28 Games 4 27 Points 4 9 Goals 1 18 Assists 3

