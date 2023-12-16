The No. 4 Houston Cougars (10-0) aim to build on a three-game road winning stretch at the Texas A&M Aggies (7-3) on Saturday, December 16, 2023, at 2:30 PM ET.

Houston vs. Texas A&M Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 2:30 PM ET
  • Where: Toyota Center in Houston, Texas
  • TV: ESPN
How to Watch Other Big 12 Games

Houston Stats Insights

  • The Cougars have shot at a 43.6% rate from the field this season, 0.7 percentage points higher than the 42.9% shooting opponents of the Aggies have averaged.
  • This season, Houston has a 4-0 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 42.9% from the field.
  • The Cougars are the 27th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Aggies sit at second.
  • The Cougars score 7.4 more points per game (76.4) than the Aggies give up (69.0).
  • Houston is 7-0 when it scores more than 69.0 points.

Houston Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Houston scored 77.3 points per game at home last season, and 75.6 away.
  • In 2022-23, the Cougars gave up 6.5 fewer points per game at home (54.4) than on the road (60.9).
  • At home, Houston knocked down 7.9 triples per game last season, 0.9 fewer than it averaged on the road (8.8). Houston's 3-point shooting percentage was lower at home (34.0%) than away (39.3%) as well.

Houston Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/1/2023 @ Xavier W 66-60 Cintas Center
12/6/2023 Rice W 75-39 Fertitta Center
12/9/2023 Jackson State W 89-55 Fertitta Center
12/16/2023 Texas A&M - Toyota Center
12/21/2023 Texas State - Fertitta Center
12/30/2023 Pennsylvania - Fertitta Center

