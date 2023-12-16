Saturday's game features the No. 4 Houston Cougars (10-0) and the Texas A&M Aggies (7-3) facing off at Toyota Center (on December 16) at 2:30 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 71-65 win for Houston, who is slightly favored based on our model.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this game.

Houston vs. Texas A&M Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 16, 2023

Saturday, December 16, 2023 Time: 2:30 PM ET

2:30 PM ET TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Where: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Toyota Center

Houston vs. Texas A&M Score Prediction

Prediction: Houston 71, Texas A&M 65

Spread & Total Prediction for Houston vs. Texas A&M

Computer Predicted Spread: Houston (-5.2)

Houston (-5.2) Computer Predicted Total: 135.9

Both Texas A&M and Houston are 6-4-0 against the spread (ATS) so far this season. The Aggies have hit the over in seven games, while Cougars games have gone over two times.

Houston Performance Insights

The Cougars are outscoring opponents by 26.7 points per game, with a +267 scoring differential overall. They put up 76.4 points per game (146th in college basketball) and allow 49.7 per outing (first in college basketball).

Houston is 25th in the nation at 41.9 rebounds per game. That's 10.4 more than the 31.5 its opponents average.

Houston hits 8.2 three-pointers per game (120th in college basketball), 2.9 more than its opponents.

Houston has typically won the turnover battle this season, committing 8.6 per game (ninth in college basketball) while forcing 16.8 (ninth in college basketball).

