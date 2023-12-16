If you reside in Harris County, Texas and like to stay in the loop regarding all of the local high school basketball action, we've got you covered. Below, we provide all the info you need for how to watch the games today.

Harris County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Rosehill Christian School at Live Oak Classical School

Game Time: 11:00 AM CT on December 16

11:00 AM CT on December 16 Location: Waco, TX

Waco, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

New Braunfels Christian Academy at Rosehill Christian School