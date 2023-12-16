Will Evgenii Dadonov Score a Goal Against the Blues on December 16?
When the Dallas Stars square off against the St. Louis Blues on Saturday at 8:00 PM ET, will Evgenii Dadonov light the lamp? Below, we break down the stats and trends you need to consider before making any prop bets.
Will Evgenii Dadonov score a goal against the Blues?
Odds to score a goal this game: +420 (Bet $10 to win $42.00 if he scores a goal)
Dadonov stats and insights
- Dadonov has scored in six of 26 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- In one game versus the Blues this season, he has taken one shot, but has not scored a goal.
- On the power play he has one goal, plus one assist.
- Dadonov averages 1.1 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 18.8%.
Blues defensive stats
- The Blues have given up 95 goals in total (3.3 per game), which ranks 21st in the NHL in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Blues have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 16.8 hits and 13.9 blocked shots per game.
Dadonov recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/15/2023
|Senators
|1
|0
|1
|12:50
|Home
|W 5-4
|12/11/2023
|Red Wings
|0
|0
|0
|14:24
|Home
|W 6-3
|12/9/2023
|Golden Knights
|1
|1
|0
|14:04
|Home
|L 6-1
|12/7/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|12:30
|Away
|W 5-4 SO
|12/6/2023
|Panthers
|1
|1
|0
|13:32
|Away
|L 5-4
|11/30/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|14:32
|Away
|L 4-3 OT
|11/28/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|14:19
|Away
|W 2-0
|11/24/2023
|Flames
|2
|0
|2
|14:35
|Home
|L 7-4
|11/22/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|12:37
|Home
|L 2-1 OT
|11/20/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|13:03
|Home
|W 6-3
Stars vs. Blues game info
- Game Day: Saturday, December 16, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSMW, BSSWX, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
