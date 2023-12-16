Derrick Jones Jr. plus his Dallas Mavericks teammates take on the Portland Trail Blazers at 9:00 PM ET on Saturday.

Jones, in his last action, had three points and two steals in a 119-101 loss to the Timberwolves.

Below, we dig into Jones' stats and trends to help you pick out the best prop bets.

Derrick Jones Jr. Prop Bets vs. the Trail Blazers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 10.5 9.6 10.5 Rebounds 4.5 3.8 3.7 Assists -- 0.9 0.6 PRA -- 14.3 14.8 PR -- 13.4 14.2 3PM 1.5 1.6 1.9



Derrick Jones Jr. Insights vs. the Trail Blazers

Jones is responsible for attempting 7.7% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 7.3 per game.

He's put up 4.3 threes per game, or 9.7% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

The Mavericks rank 19th in possessions per game with 102.9. His opponents, the Trail Blazers, have one of the slowest tempos with 102.7 possessions per contest.

The Trail Blazers are the 15th-best defensive squad in the NBA, allowing 113.7 points per game.

On the boards, the Trail Blazers have conceded 45.2 rebounds per contest, which puts them 23rd in the NBA.

The Trail Blazers are the 15th-ranked team in the NBA, conceding 26.2 assists per game.

The Trail Blazers are the second-ranked team in the NBA at allowing threes, giving up 10.6 made 3-pointers per contest.

Derrick Jones Jr. vs. the Trail Blazers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/8/2023 39 14 8 1 1 2 2

