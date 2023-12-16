The bowl season schedule features 11 Sun Belt matchups, with Ohio (+1.5) against Georgia Southern among the best bets against the spread, based on our projections. For more suggestions, including parlay opportunities, scroll down.

Best Week 17 Sun Belt Spread Bets

Pick: Ohio +1.5 vs. Georgia Southern

Matchup: Georgia Southern Eagles at Ohio Bobcats

Georgia Southern Eagles at Ohio Bobcats Projected Favorite & Spread: Ohio by 10.7 points

Ohio by 10.7 points Time: 11:00 AM ET

11:00 AM ET Date: December 16

December 16 TV Channel: ESPN (Stream on Fubo)

Pick: Rice +5.5 vs. Texas State

Matchup: Texas State Bobcats at Rice Owls

Texas State Bobcats at Rice Owls Projected Favorite & Spread: Rice by 4.8 points

Rice by 4.8 points Time: 5:30 PM ET

5:30 PM ET Date: December 26

December 26 TV Channel: ESPN (Stream on Fubo)

Pick: James Madison -1.5 vs. Air Force

Matchup: James Madison Dukes at Air Force Falcons

James Madison Dukes at Air Force Falcons Projected Favorite & Spread: James Madison by 9.0 points

James Madison by 9.0 points Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Date: December 23

December 23 TV Channel: ABC (Stream on Fubo)

Best Week 17 Sun Belt Total Bets

Over 40.5 - Miami (OH) vs. Appalachian State

Matchup: Miami (OH) RedHawks at Appalachian State Mountaineers

Miami (OH) RedHawks at Appalachian State Mountaineers Projected Total: 51.3 points

51.3 points Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Date: December 16

December 16 TV Channel: ABC (Stream on Fubo)

Over 40.5 - James Madison vs. Air Force

Matchup: James Madison Dukes at Air Force Falcons

James Madison Dukes at Air Force Falcons Projected Total: 50.0 points

50.0 points Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Date: December 23

December 23 TV Channel: ABC (Stream on Fubo)

Over 46.5 - UTSA vs. Marshall

Matchup: UTSA Roadrunners at Marshall Thundering Herd

UTSA Roadrunners at Marshall Thundering Herd Projected Total: 54.5 points

54.5 points Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Date: December 19

December 19 TV Channel: ESPN (Stream on Fubo)

Week 17 Sun Belt Standings

Team 2022 Record 2022 PF/G vs PA/G 2022 YDS/G vs OPP YDS/G James Madison 11-1 (7-1 Sun Belt) 35.2 / 18.5 430.3 / 330.3 Troy 11-2 (8-1 Sun Belt) 31.2 / 17.2 425.8 / 306.6 Appalachian State 9-5 (6-3 Sun Belt) 33.2 / 27.0 446.6 / 377.6 Coastal Carolina 7-5 (5-3 Sun Belt) 28.0 / 24.7 422.9 / 380.0 Old Dominion 6-7 (5-3 Sun Belt) 23.8 / 27.2 348.3 / 392.7 Texas State 7-5 (4-4 Sun Belt) 36.0 / 33.8 463.5 / 414.3 Arkansas State 6-6 (4-4 Sun Belt) 27.8 / 31.2 375.5 / 445.5 South Alabama 6-6 (4-4 Sun Belt) 30.9 / 21.9 424.9 / 326.4 Georgia Southern 6-7 (3-5 Sun Belt) 30.2 / 30.5 419.3 / 396.1 Georgia State 6-6 (3-5 Sun Belt) 25.8 / 30.8 372.8 / 431.9 Marshall 6-7 (3-5 Sun Belt) 22.8 / 28.7 358.7 / 377.2 Louisiana 6-7 (3-5 Sun Belt) 32.2 / 28.6 393.5 / 384.9 Southern Miss 3-9 (2-6 Sun Belt) 23.2 / 35.8 353.3 / 412.5 UL Monroe 2-10 (0-8 Sun Belt) 17.3 / 34.9 321.2 / 447.2

