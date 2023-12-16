The Baylor Bears (8-0) will try to continue an eight-game winning run when they host the Miami Hurricanes (8-0) at 5:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16, 2023. The Hurricanes have also won eight games in a row.

Continue reading for information on how to watch this matchup and click here to check out our score predictions!

Baylor Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET Where: Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas

Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other Big 12 Games

Baylor vs. Miami (FL) Scoring Comparison

The Hurricanes score an average of 73.9 points per game, 18.8 more points than the 55.1 the Bears allow to opponents.

Miami (FL) is 8-0 when it scores more than 55.1 points.

Baylor has a 7-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 73.9 points.

The 90.3 points per game the Bears record are 37.4 more points than the Hurricanes allow (52.9).

Baylor is 8-0 when scoring more than 52.9 points.

Miami (FL) has an 8-0 record when allowing fewer than 90.3 points.

The Bears are making 48.7% of their shots from the field, 13.4% higher than the Hurricanes allow to opponents (35.3%).

The Hurricanes' 49 shooting percentage from the field is only 11.6 higher than the Bears have conceded.

Baylor Leaders

Dre'Una Edwards: 12.8 PTS, 7.4 REB, 2 STL, 53.7 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (7-for-21)

12.8 PTS, 7.4 REB, 2 STL, 53.7 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (7-for-21) Aijha Blackwell: 11 PTS, 7.9 REB, 1.6 STL, 44.1 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (6-for-22)

11 PTS, 7.9 REB, 1.6 STL, 44.1 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (6-for-22) Darianna Littlepage-Buggs: 11.4 PTS, 7.1 REB, 52.8 FG%

11.4 PTS, 7.1 REB, 52.8 FG% Sarah Andrews: 12.3 PTS, 1.5 STL, 40 FG%, 40 3PT% (20-for-50)

12.3 PTS, 1.5 STL, 40 FG%, 40 3PT% (20-for-50) Bella Fontleroy: 10.1 PTS, 50 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (12-for-28)

Baylor Schedule