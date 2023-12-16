The Baylor Bears (9-0) will try to build on a nine-game winning streak when they visit the Michigan State Spartans (4-5) at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at Little Caesars Arena. The contest airs on FOX.

In this article, you can find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Baylor vs. Michigan State matchup.

Baylor vs. Michigan State Game Info

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan

Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan How to Watch on TV: FOX

Baylor vs. Michigan State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Baylor Moneyline Michigan State Moneyline BetMGM Baylor (-3.5) 143.5 -165 +140 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Baylor (-3.5) 143.5 -154 +128 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Baylor vs. Michigan State Betting Trends

Baylor has compiled a 5-2-0 ATS record so far this year.

Bears games have gone over the point total five out of seven times this season.

Michigan State is 3-5-0 ATS this year.

This year, games featuring the Spartans have hit the over just twice.

Baylor Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +2000

+2000 Baylor's national championship odds (+2000) place it eighth-best in the country, but according to computer rankings it is only ninth-best.

The Bears were +4000 to win the national championship at the start of the season, and have now moved up to +2000, which is the -biggest change in the country.

The implied probability of Baylor winning the national championship, based on its +2000 moneyline odds, is 4.8%.

Michigan State Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +2500

+2500 In terms of their national championship odds, the Spartans have experienced the -biggest change this season, falling from +1600 at the start to +2500.

Based on its moneyline odds, Michigan State has a 3.8% chance of winning the national championship.

