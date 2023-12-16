How to Watch Baylor vs. Michigan State on TV or Live Stream - December 16
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 7:16 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The No. 6 Baylor Bears (9-0) will try to build on a nine-game winning stretch when visiting the Michigan State Spartans (4-5) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at Little Caesars Arena. This matchup is at 2:00 PM ET on FOX.
Baylor vs. Michigan State Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan
- TV: FOX
How to Watch Other Big 12 Games
Baylor Stats Insights
- This season, the Bears have a 52% shooting percentage from the field, which is 13.5% higher than the 38.5% of shots the Spartans' opponents have hit.
- Baylor has a 9-0 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 38.5% from the field.
- The Spartans are the 183rd-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Bears sit at 53rd.
- The Bears score 26.3 more points per game (91.1) than the Spartans allow (64.8).
- Baylor has a 9-0 record when putting up more than 64.8 points.
Baylor Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Baylor put up 82.2 points per game at home last season. On the road, it averaged 71.1 points per contest.
- The Bears allowed 66.4 points per game last season at home, which was 9.5 fewer points than they allowed in away games (75.9).
- In home games, Baylor made one more threes per game (10.1) than in away games (9.1). It also had a higher three-point percentage at home (38.3%) compared to in away games (35.8%).
Baylor Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/28/2023
|Nicholls State
|W 108-70
|Ferrell Center
|12/2/2023
|Northwestern State
|W 91-40
|Ferrell Center
|12/5/2023
|Seton Hall
|W 78-60
|Ferrell Center
|12/16/2023
|Michigan State
|-
|Little Caesars Arena
|12/20/2023
|Duke
|-
|Madison Square Garden
|12/22/2023
|Mississippi Valley State
|-
|Ferrell Center
