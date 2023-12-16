The No. 6 Baylor Bears (9-0) will attempt to extend a nine-game winning streak when visiting the Michigan State Spartans (4-5) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at Little Caesars Arena. This matchup is at 2:00 PM ET on FOX.

Baylor vs. Michigan State Game Info

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Where: Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan

Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan TV: FOX

Baylor Stats Insights

The Bears are shooting 52.0% from the field this season, 13.5 percentage points higher than the 38.5% the Spartans allow to opponents.

Baylor is 9-0 when it shoots higher than 38.5% from the field.

The Bears are the 53rd ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Spartans rank 183rd.

The Bears put up 26.3 more points per game (91.1) than the Spartans allow (64.8).

Baylor has a 9-0 record when scoring more than 64.8 points.

Baylor Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Baylor put up 82.2 points per game last year when playing at home, which was 11.1 more points than it averaged in road games (71.1).

Defensively the Bears were better at home last year, ceding 66.4 points per game, compared to 75.9 in road games.

When it comes to three-pointers, Baylor fared better at home last year, draining 10.1 threes per game with a 38.3% three-point percentage, compared to 9.1 threes per game and a 35.8% three-point percentage on the road.

Baylor Upcoming Schedule