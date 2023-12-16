Saturday's game that pits the No. 10 Baylor Bears (8-0) versus the No. 24 Miami Hurricanes (8-0) at Frost Bank Center has a projected final score of 71-66 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Baylor, who is slightly favored in this matchup according to our model. Tipoff is at 5:00 PM on December 16.

In their last time out, the Bears won on Thursday 99-37 over Delaware State.

The Bears are coming off of a 99-37 win over Delaware State in their last outing on Thursday. In their last outing on Friday, the Hurricanes secured a 75-70 victory against DePaul. Bella Fontleroy totaled 14 points, 11 rebounds and one assist for the Bears. Jasmyne Roberts scored 16 points in the Hurricanes' victory, leading the team.

Baylor vs. Miami (FL) Game Info

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Where: Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas

How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

Baylor vs. Miami (FL) Score Prediction

Prediction: Baylor 71, Miami (FL) 66

Top 25 Predictions

Baylor Schedule Analysis

When the Bears beat the Utah Utes (No. 11 in the AP's Top 25) on November 14 by a score of 84-77, it was their best victory of the year so far.

The Bears have one win over Quadrant 1 opponents, tied for the 18th-most in the country.

When facing Quadrant 2 opponents, Baylor is 1-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 28th-most victories.

When facing Quadrant 3 teams, the Bears are 2-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 43rd-most victories.

Baylor 2023-24 Best Wins

84-77 at home over Utah (No. 11/AP Poll) on November 14

71-51 at home over Oregon (No. 89) on December 3

81-71 at home over Harvard (No. 114) on November 19

85-61 on the road over SMU (No. 120) on November 30

85-53 at home over Southern (No. 235) on November 6

Miami (FL) Schedule Analysis

When the Hurricanes took down the Mississippi State Bulldogs, the No. 35 team in our computer rankings, by a score of 74-68 on November 29, it was their season's signature win.

When facing Quadrant 1 opponents, the Hurricanes are 1-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 18th-most victories.

Miami (FL) has six wins over Quadrant 4 opponents, tied for the seventh-most in the country.

Miami (FL) 2023-24 Best Wins

74-68 on the road over Mississippi State (No. 35) on November 29

75-70 at home over DePaul (No. 80) on December 8

68-44 at home over East Tennessee State (No. 165) on November 26

78-39 at home over Fordham (No. 224) on November 12

67-49 at home over Colgate (No. 225) on November 24

Baylor Leaders

Dre'Una Edwards: 12.8 PTS, 7.4 REB, 2.0 STL, 53.7 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (7-for-21)

12.8 PTS, 7.4 REB, 2.0 STL, 53.7 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (7-for-21) Aijha Blackwell: 11.0 PTS, 7.9 REB, 1.6 STL, 44.1 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (6-for-22)

11.0 PTS, 7.9 REB, 1.6 STL, 44.1 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (6-for-22) Darianna Littlepage-Buggs: 11.4 PTS, 7.1 REB, 52.8 FG%

11.4 PTS, 7.1 REB, 52.8 FG% Sarah Andrews: 12.3 PTS, 1.5 STL, 40.0 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (20-for-50)

12.3 PTS, 1.5 STL, 40.0 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (20-for-50) Fontleroy: 10.1 PTS, 50.0 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (12-for-28)

Miami (FL) Leaders

Roberts: 12.1 PTS, 1.9 STL, 52.2 FG%, 47.4 3PT% (9-for-19)

12.1 PTS, 1.9 STL, 52.2 FG%, 47.4 3PT% (9-for-19) Shayeann Day-Wilson: 10.6 PTS, 5.1 AST, 44.3 FG%, 37.8 3PT% (14-for-37)

10.6 PTS, 5.1 AST, 44.3 FG%, 37.8 3PT% (14-for-37) Jaida Patrick: 8.6 PTS, 1.5 STL, 52.0 FG%, 40.9 3PT% (9-for-22)

8.6 PTS, 1.5 STL, 52.0 FG%, 40.9 3PT% (9-for-22) Lashae Dwyer: 7.4 PTS, 1.6 STL, 45.5 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (5-for-15)

7.4 PTS, 1.6 STL, 45.5 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (5-for-15) Lazaria Spearman: 8.0 PTS, 7.1 REB, 53.5 FG%

Baylor Performance Insights

The Bears outscore opponents by 35.2 points per game (scoring 90.3 points per game to rank ninth in college basketball while allowing 55.1 per contest to rank 41st in college basketball) and have a +281 scoring differential overall.

Miami (FL) Performance Insights

The Hurricanes' +168 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 21.0 points per game) is a result of putting up 73.9 points per game (85th in college basketball) while giving up 52.9 per outing (19th in college basketball).

