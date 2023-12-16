Saturday's game between the No. 10 Baylor Bears (8-0) and No. 24 Miami Hurricanes (8-0) matching up at Frost Bank Center has a projected final score of 71-66 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Baylor, who is listed as a slight favorite by our model. The game will start at 5:00 PM ET on December 16.

The Bears came out on top in their last matchup 99-37 against Delaware State on Thursday.

In their last time out, the Bears won on Thursday 99-37 over Delaware State. The Hurricanes head into this contest on the heels of a 75-70 win over DePaul on Friday. In the Bears' win, Aijha Blackwell led the way with a team-high 14 points (adding 11 rebounds and two assists). Jasmyne Roberts scored a team-leading 16 points for the Hurricanes in the win.

Baylor vs. Miami (FL) Game Info

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Where: Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas

How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Baylor vs. Miami (FL) Score Prediction

Prediction: Baylor 71, Miami (FL) 66

Top 25 Predictions

Baylor Schedule Analysis

The Bears defeated the No. 11-ranked Utah Utes, 84-77, on November 14, which goes down as their signature victory of the season.

Against Quadrant 1 opponents, the Bears are 1-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 17th-most wins.

Baylor has one win over Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the 28th-most in the nation.

Against Quadrant 3 opponents, the Bears are 2-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 43rd-most victories.

Baylor 2023-24 Best Wins

84-77 at home over Utah (No. 11/AP Poll) on November 14

71-51 at home over Oregon (No. 89) on December 3

81-71 at home over Harvard (No. 114) on November 19

85-61 on the road over SMU (No. 120) on November 30

85-53 at home over Southern (No. 235) on November 6

Miami (FL) Schedule Analysis

The Hurricanes defeated the Mississippi State Bulldogs (No. 35 in our computer rankings) in a 74-68 win on November 29 -- their signature victory of the season.

The Hurricanes have tied for the 17th-most Quadrant 1 wins in the country (one).

When facing Quadrant 4 teams, Miami (FL) is 6-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the seventh-most victories.

Miami (FL) 2023-24 Best Wins

74-68 on the road over Mississippi State (No. 35) on November 29

75-70 at home over DePaul (No. 80) on December 8

68-44 at home over East Tennessee State (No. 165) on November 26

78-39 at home over Fordham (No. 224) on November 12

67-49 at home over Colgate (No. 225) on November 24

Baylor Leaders

Dre'Una Edwards: 12.8 PTS, 7.4 REB, 2.0 STL, 53.7 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (7-for-21)

12.8 PTS, 7.4 REB, 2.0 STL, 53.7 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (7-for-21) Blackwell: 11.0 PTS, 7.9 REB, 1.6 STL, 44.1 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (6-for-22)

11.0 PTS, 7.9 REB, 1.6 STL, 44.1 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (6-for-22) Darianna Littlepage-Buggs: 11.4 PTS, 7.1 REB, 52.8 FG%

11.4 PTS, 7.1 REB, 52.8 FG% Sarah Andrews: 12.3 PTS, 1.5 STL, 40.0 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (20-for-50)

12.3 PTS, 1.5 STL, 40.0 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (20-for-50) Bella Fontleroy: 10.1 PTS, 50.0 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (12-for-28)

Miami (FL) Leaders

Roberts: 12.1 PTS, 1.9 STL, 52.2 FG%, 47.4 3PT% (9-for-19)

12.1 PTS, 1.9 STL, 52.2 FG%, 47.4 3PT% (9-for-19) Shayeann Day-Wilson: 10.6 PTS, 5.1 AST, 44.3 FG%, 37.8 3PT% (14-for-37)

10.6 PTS, 5.1 AST, 44.3 FG%, 37.8 3PT% (14-for-37) Jaida Patrick: 8.6 PTS, 1.5 STL, 52.0 FG%, 40.9 3PT% (9-for-22)

8.6 PTS, 1.5 STL, 52.0 FG%, 40.9 3PT% (9-for-22) Lashae Dwyer: 7.4 PTS, 1.6 STL, 45.5 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (5-for-15)

7.4 PTS, 1.6 STL, 45.5 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (5-for-15) Lazaria Spearman: 8.0 PTS, 7.1 REB, 53.5 FG%

Baylor Performance Insights

The Bears average 90.3 points per game (ninth in college basketball) while giving up 55.1 per outing (42nd in college basketball). They have a +281 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 35.2 points per game.

Miami (FL) Performance Insights

The Hurricanes' +168 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 21.0 points per game) is a result of putting up 73.9 points per game (85th in college basketball) while giving up 52.9 per contest (19th in college basketball).

