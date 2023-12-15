Friday's contest at Donald W. Reynolds Center has the Tulsa Golden Hurricane (7-3) squaring off against the Texas Southern Tigers (1-6) at 7:30 PM ET. Our computer prediction is a lopsided 78-59 victory, as our model heavily favors Tulsa.

The Tigers head into this matchup after an 89-42 loss to Houston on Tuesday.

Texas Southern vs. Tulsa Game Info

When: Friday, December 15, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Donald W. Reynolds Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

Texas Southern vs. Tulsa Score Prediction

Prediction: Tulsa 78, Texas Southern 59

Other SWAC Predictions

Texas Southern Schedule Analysis

This season, the Tigers are winless versus D1 teams.

Texas Southern has two losses versus Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the 16th-most in the country.

When facing Quadrant 3 teams (based on the RPI), the Golden Hurricane are 2-1 (.667%) -- tied for the 35th-most wins.

Texas Southern Leaders

Jaida Belton: 6.0 PTS, 7.0 REB, 1.9 STL, 2.0 BLK, 42.2 FG%

6.0 PTS, 7.0 REB, 1.9 STL, 2.0 BLK, 42.2 FG% Daeja Holmes: 9.6 PTS, 35.1 FG%, 20.0 3PT% (7-for-35)

9.6 PTS, 35.1 FG%, 20.0 3PT% (7-for-35) Jordyn Turner: 10.1 PTS, 1.3 STL, 40.6 FG%

10.1 PTS, 1.3 STL, 40.6 FG% Taniya Lawson: 11.6 PTS, 40.0 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (6-for-24)

11.6 PTS, 40.0 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (6-for-24) Alisa Knight: 3.7 PTS, 29.0 FG%, 13.3 3PT% (2-for-15)

Texas Southern Performance Insights

The Tigers are being outscored by 20.7 points per game, with a -145 scoring differential overall. They put up 56.7 points per game (307th in college basketball), and allow 77.4 per outing (341st in college basketball).

