Wanting to watch today's high school basketball games in Tarrant County, Texas? For all of the details on how to watch or stream the action, keep reading.

Tarrant County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Fort Worth Christian School at McKinney Christian Academy

Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on December 15

6:30 PM CT on December 15 Location: McKinney, TX

McKinney, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Eastern Hills High School at Martin High School - Arlington

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 15

7:30 PM CT on December 15 Location: Arlington, TX

Arlington, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

South Hills High School at Western Hills High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 15

7:30 PM CT on December 15 Location: Fort Worth, TX

Fort Worth, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Southwest High School - Fort Worth at Lamar High School - Arlington

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 15

7:30 PM CT on December 15 Location: Arlington, TX

Arlington, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Bowie High School - Arlington at Mansfield High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 15

7:30 PM CT on December 15 Location: Mansfield, TX

Mansfield, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Harmony School of Nature at Texas Wind

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 15

7:30 PM CT on December 15 Location: Waco, TX

Waco, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Granbury High School at Boswell High School

Game Time: 8:00 PM CT on December 15

8:00 PM CT on December 15 Location: Fort Worth, TX

Fort Worth, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Seguin High School - Arlington at Cleburne High School

Game Time: 8:00 PM CT on December 15

8:00 PM CT on December 15 Location: Cleburne, TX

Cleburne, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

North Crowley High School at Sam Houston High School