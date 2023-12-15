The New York Knicks (13-10) are underdogs (by 5.5 points) to end a three-game road losing streak when they visit the Phoenix Suns (13-11) on Friday, December 15, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET. The matchup has an over/under set at 230.5 points.

Suns vs. Knicks Odds & Info

  • When: Friday, December 15, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
  • Where: Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona
  • TV: ESPN, AZFamily, and MSG

Favorite Spread Over/Under
Suns -5.5 230.5

Suns Betting Records & Stats

  • Phoenix and its opponents have gone over 230.5 combined points in eight of 24 games this season.
  • Phoenix has had an average of 228.3 points in its games this season, 2.2 fewer than this matchup's total.
  • The Suns' ATS record is 11-13-0 this season.
  • This season, Phoenix has won nine out of the 15 games, or 60%, in which it has been favored.
  • Phoenix has a record of 5-2 when it's favored by -200 or more by sportsbooks this season.
  • The Suns have a 66.7% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Knicks Betting Records & Stats

  • New York has played six games this season that finished with a combined score higher than 230.5 points.
  • The average over/under for New York's outings this season is 223.1, 7.4 fewer points than this game's total.
  • New York's ATS record is 12-11-0 this season.
  • The Knicks have won in two of the nine contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs in this year.
  • New York has not won as an underdog of +165 or more on the moneyline this season in three games with those odds or longer.
  • New York has an implied victory probability of 37.7% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

Suns vs Knicks Additional Info

Suns vs. Knicks Over/Under Stats

Games Over 230.5 % of Games Over 230.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total
Suns 8 33.3% 115.1 228.2 113.2 223.2 227
Knicks 6 26.1% 113.1 228.2 110 223.2 221.7

Additional Suns Insights & Trends

  • The Suns have a 4-6 record against the spread while finishing 5-5 overall over their past 10 games.
  • The Suns have gone over the total in five of their last 10 contests.
  • In home games, Phoenix sports a worse record against the spread (5-8-0) compared to its ATS record in road games (6-5-0).
  • The Suns record 5.1 more points per game (115.1) than the Knicks allow (110).
  • Phoenix has an 8-8 record against the spread and an 11-5 record overall when scoring more than 110 points.

Additional Knicks Insights & Trends

  • New York has gone 5-5 over its past 10 contests, with a 3-7 record against the spread in that span.
  • The Knicks have hit the over in eight of their last 10 games.
  • In 2023-24 against the spread, New York has a lower winning percentage at home (.500, 5-5-0 record) than away (.538, 7-6-0).
  • The Knicks score an average of 113.1 points per game, only 0.1 fewer points than the 113.2 the Suns allow.
  • When it scores more than 113.2 points, New York is 9-3 against the spread and 10-2 overall.

Suns vs. Knicks Betting Splits

Suns and Knicks Betting Information
ATS Record ATS Record Against 5.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
Suns 11-13 3-4 15-9
Knicks 12-11 1-2 13-10

Suns vs. Knicks Point Insights

Suns Knicks
115.1
Points Scored (PG)
 113.1
12
NBA Rank (PPG)
 18
8-8
ATS Record Scoring > AVG
 9-3
11-5
Overall Record Scoring > AVG
 10-2
113.2
Points Allowed (PG)
 110
14
NBA Rank (PAPG)
 6
7-5
ATS Record Allowing < AVG
 10-6
7-5
Overall Record Allowing < AVG
 11-5

