Will Sam Steel Score a Goal Against the Senators on December 15?
When the Dallas Stars square off against the Ottawa Senators on Friday at 8:00 PM ET, will Sam Steel light the lamp? Below, we analyze the stats and trends you need to consider before making any player prop bets.
Will Sam Steel score a goal against the Senators?
Odds to score a goal this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a goal)
Steel stats and insights
- Steel has scored in two of 22 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- This is his first game of the season against the Senators.
- Steel has no points on the power play.
- Steel's shooting percentage is 7.1%, and he averages 1.0 shot per game.
Senators defensive stats
- The Senators have conceded 78 goals in total (3.2 per game), which ranks 10th in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Senators have one shutout, and they average 16.8 hits and 16 blocked shots per game.
Steel recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/11/2023
|Red Wings
|2
|0
|2
|13:23
|Home
|W 6-3
|12/9/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|13:05
|Home
|L 6-1
|12/7/2023
|Capitals
|1
|0
|1
|14:51
|Away
|W 5-4 SO
|12/6/2023
|Panthers
|1
|0
|1
|13:04
|Away
|L 5-4
|12/4/2023
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|12:01
|Away
|L 4-0
|12/2/2023
|Lightning
|1
|1
|0
|14:36
|Home
|W 8-1
|11/30/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|13:12
|Away
|L 4-3 OT
|11/28/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|12:53
|Away
|W 2-0
|11/24/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|9:59
|Home
|L 7-4
|11/22/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|8:38
|Home
|L 2-1 OT
Stars vs. Senators game info
- Game Day: Friday, December 15, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSW and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
