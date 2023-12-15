Fred VanVleet is a player to watch when the Houston Rockets (12-9) and the Memphis Grizzlies (6-17) play at FedExForum on Friday. Tip-off is slated for 8:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Rockets vs. Grizzlies

Game Day: Friday, December 15

Friday, December 15 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Arena: FedExForum

FedExForum Location: Memphis, Tennessee

Memphis, Tennessee How to Watch on TV: BSSE, Space City Home Network

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Rockets' Last Game

The Grizzlies were defeated by the Rockets on Wednesday, 117-104. Jaren Jackson Jr. scored 44 in a losing effort, while Tari Eason led the winning squad with 25 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Tari Eason 25 14 1 1 1 3 Jabari Smith Jr. 20 10 1 1 1 3 Fred VanVleet 11 5 9 3 0 0

Rockets vs Grizzlies Additional Info

Rockets Players to Watch

Alperen Sengun averages 20.0 points, 9.1 boards and 5.4 assists, making 53.3% of his shots from the field.

VanVleet averages 16.4 points, 4.3 boards and 8.6 assists, making 37.8% of his shots from the floor and 37.3% from 3-point range, with 3.0 treys per contest.

The Rockets receive 12.9 points, 8.7 boards and 1.8 assists per game from Jabari Smith Jr..

The Rockets get 18.0 points, 4.5 boards and 3.0 assists per game from Jalen Green.

Dillon Brooks gives the Rockets 13.2 points, 3.5 boards and 1.7 assists per game, plus 0.9 steals and 0.0 blocks.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Alperen Sengun 19.8 9.9 5.1 0.9 1.2 0.9 Fred VanVleet 13.9 4.5 7.4 1.2 0.5 2.4 Jabari Smith Jr. 13.6 10.8 2.4 0.6 1.1 1.5 Jalen Green 17.8 4.3 3.1 0.4 0.2 2.0 Tari Eason 8.9 7.0 1.3 0.6 0.9 1.0

