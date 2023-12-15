Bookmakers have set player props for Alperen Sengun and others when the Houston Rockets visit the Memphis Grizzlies at FedExForum on Friday at 8:00 PM ET.

Rockets vs. Grizzlies Game Info

Date: Friday, December 15, 2023

Friday, December 15, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSSE and Space City Home Network

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Memphis, Tennessee

Memphis, Tennessee Venue: FedExForum

Rockets vs Grizzlies Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Houston Rockets

Alperen Sengun Props

PTS REB AST 17.5 (Over: -115) 10.5 (Over: +100) 4.5 (Over: -143)

Friday's over/under for Sengun is 17.5 points. That's 2.5 fewer than his season average of 20.

He has averaged 1.4 fewer rebounds per game (9.1) than his prop bet total in Friday's game (10.5).

Sengun has averaged 5.4 assists per game this season, 0.9 more than his prop bet for Friday (4.5).

Fred VanVleet Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 17.5 (Over: -125) 4.5 (Over: -104) 8.5 (Over: +106) 2.5 (Over: -164)

Friday's points prop for Fred VanVleet is 17.5. That's 1.1 more than his season average.

He averages 0.2 fewer rebounds than his prop bet Friday of 4.5.

VanVleet has averaged 8.6 assists this season, 0.1 more than his prop bet on Friday.

He makes three three-pointers per game, 0.5 more than his prop bet total on Friday (2.5).

Jabari Smith Jr. Props

PTS REB 3PM 12.5 (Over: -114) 9.5 (Over: +104) 1.5 (Over: +114)

The 12.5-point over/under set for Jabari Smith Jr. on Friday is 0.4 lower than his season scoring average of 12.9.

His rebounding average -- 8.7 -- is 0.8 lower than his over/under on Friday.

Smith has knocked down 1.6 three-pointers per game, which is more than his over/under on Friday (1.5).

