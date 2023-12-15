The Memphis Grizzlies (6-17) will try to end a three-game losing streak when they host the Houston Rockets (12-9) on December 15, 2023 at FedExForum. The matchup airs on BSSE and Space City Home Network.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Grizzlies and Rockets, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.

Rockets vs. Grizzlies Game Info

When: Friday, December 15, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Friday, December 15, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee

FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee TV: Bally Sports Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Rockets vs Grizzlies Additional Info

Rockets Stats Insights

This season, the Rockets have a 46.1% shooting percentage from the field, which is the same percentage of shots the Grizzlies' opponents have hit.

Houston is 5-5 when it shoots higher than 46.1% from the field.

The Grizzlies are the 25th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Rockets sit at fifth.

The 109.8 points per game the Rockets put up are only 2.9 fewer points than the Grizzlies allow (112.7).

When Houston puts up more than 112.7 points, it is 5-4.

Rockets Home & Away Comparison

Offensively the Rockets have played better at home this year, averaging 110.6 points per game, compared to 108.7 per game in away games.

When playing at home, Houston is ceding 18 fewer points per game (97.8) than in road games (115.8).

The Rockets are making 13.1 three-pointers per game with a 38% shooting percentage from beyond the arc in home games, which is 1.4 more threes and 4.7% points better than they're averaging on the road (11.7 threes per game, 33.3% three-point percentage).

Rockets Injuries